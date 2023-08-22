Harold makes landfall in South Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Harold made landfall on Padre Island Tuesday morning.

The storm is weakening as it moves inland but continues to produce heavy rains across South Texas. By late tonight, Harold will dissipate over the mountains of northern Mexico.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Franklin located in the Caribbean. Franklin will lift north out of the Caribbean producing impacts in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola before possibly strengthening into a hurricane over the open Atlantic. Now that Harold is exiting the Gulf, no tropical development is expected close by through the end of the week.

