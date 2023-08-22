Harold moves into Texas today returning us to the triple digit heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The influences from Tropical Storm Harold will quickly diminish today leading us into another hot streak of weather.

Tuesday looks to be the transition day as we lose the Gulf breeze and our small chance for rain. Highs into this afternoon will climb back into the upper 90s with inland locations likely touching the triple digits. The rain chance is around 20% as most of that likely comes this morning down near the coast.

All-time record highs are in jeopardy on Wednesday as we see a perfect set up for a very hot day. The current forecast is for 102 in New Orleans which would tie the all-time record set back in 1980. Inland locations are likely to experience 103-106 which is very dangerous heat by our standards. Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed through the rest of the week.

Some small rain chances work their way back into the forecast come the end of the week and weekend. Late day storms are a possibility but the coverage of any rain still remains in question.

Tropical Storm Harold is heading for deep South Texas today taking any impacts farther away from us as the day goes on. In the Caribbean, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Franklin which is likely to impact Hispaniola followed by a lift north out to sea. Right now, the Gulf looks good once Harold exits but something to watch by this weekend will be the possibility of another storm trying to develop near the Yucatan.

