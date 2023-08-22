Louisiana gubernatorial candidates airing new attack ads as race starts heating up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some candidates for Louisiana governor are out with new campaign ads as they try to win over voters ahead of the start of early voting. And a political analyst thinks political action groups also will soon start spending more money to influence the race.

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder released two new ads Monday (Aug. 21), each taking aim at fellow Republican candidates. Schroder targeted Attorney General Jeff Landry and Stephen Waguespack, who stepped down as head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry to run for governor.

One of Schroder’s ads says, “Tired of Louisiana corruption and failure? Jeff Landry funneled $420,000 in campaign contributions to a company he owns. Then Landry paid himself $200,000 in annual income. Stephen Waguespack was Bobby Jindal’s chief lobbyist. Waguespack and Jindal wrecked our public universities and the state budget. Cronyism, failure. Sick and tired of Louisianans losing? Then vote for change, because change means Louisiana wins.”

Last week, Waguespack launched the first major ad buy for his campaign.

A Waguespack ad says, “Louisiana politicians have laughed off corruption for decades. But the economic impact of that corruption is no joke. I’m Stephen Waguespack. I’m a business leader … an outsider. As governor, I’ll create jobs by cutting taxes and regulations.”

Landry focuses on education in one of his newer ads.

“My mother was a school teacher,” Landry says in the ad. “She believed in teaching kids how to think, not what to think. Today, too many classrooms are filled with woke politics instead of teaching. We’re going to fix that. My plan gets us back to the basics.”

Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins said he is not surprised that Landry is coming under attack from fellow GOP contenders in the race.

“I think what has happened is that all of the Republican candidates -- other than Landry -- have figured out that the only way for them to get into the runoff is through Jeff Landry,” Collins said. “And the only way they’re going to get there is by beginning to spend money on television ads.

“John Schroder is going after Waguespack because he is trying to identify Waguespack as part of the establishment. Schroder is trying to paint himself as an agent of change, even though he is in fact a statewide elected official himself, as state treasurer.”

Kate Kelly, communications director for the Landry campaign, responded to Schroder’s ad.

“Our campaign has been focused on the issues that have been plaguing this state: Crime, education and our local economy,” she said. “Dragging others in the mud is a desperate tactic by Schroder.”

Waguespack’s camp reacted as well. Campaign spokesperson Sam Cotton said in a statement, “It’s clear John Schroder’s campaign is on life support. He doesn’t have a record to run on, so he has resorted to attacking Wags to try to stop our campaign’s momentum. Louisiana voters will see this for what it is: Typical mudslinging from a typical career politician.”

Republican state Sen. Sharon Hewitt also is in the race and has campaign ads attempting to raise her profile.

“Who’s Sharon Hewitt?” a new ad asks. “A mother, an engineer, a doer. Sharon Hewitt is a Senate-leading, problem-solving, tax-cutting grandma. Now, Sharon Hewitt is ready to be our governor, because she’s one tough Mimi.”

State Rep. Richard Nelson, also a Republican, talks about higher education in a campaign spot distributed on social media.

“We need to make smart investments in our higher education system and make sure the jobs are waiting for graduates right when they get out,” Nelson said. “That’s why I’m running for governor, to create opportunity for our best and brightest right here at home.”

Pundits consider Shawn Wilson, Louisiana’s former transportation secretary, the leading Democrat in the race.

“You need a governor that’s going to make sure we maintain Medicaid expansion,” Wilson says in a campaign ad. “I’m the only candidate in the field of all the candidates that said on Day 1 that we’re going to keep the Medicaid expansion.”

Collins says it is likely that Wilson will advance to a runoff with one of the Republicans this fall.

“We still expect Shawn Wilson to be in the runoff with one of the Republicans, simply because he is the only major Democrat in the race,” Collins said. “Some people are concerned that he’s not spending a lot of money right now in the primary. But that’s probably because he feels he doesn’t need to spend a lot of money (now), because he’s confident that he is going to be able to get into the runoff.”

Veteran attorney Hunter Lundy is running as an independent.

“When the campaign is over and I’m your governor, I’ll cancel the victory party, call the legislature into session and before government tries to fix us, money tries to buy us, politicians run for cover, you’ll have the things you’ve been promised,” Lundy in his ad.

Early voting begins Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 7. The primary election is Oct. 14.

