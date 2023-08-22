Marcus Maye reaches plea agreement in his DUI case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints safety Marcus Maye reached a plea agreement in his DUI case. In the deal, Maye received six months probation and 50 community service hours.

In 2021, Maye was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence and property damage. In a police report, Maye was involved in a car accident and left the scene.

For a first offense DUI, the NFL’s policy is a three game suspension without pay. Former Saints wide receiver, Deonte Harty, also got a first offense DUI and received a three-game suspension.

Maye is entering Year 2 in the Black and Gold.

