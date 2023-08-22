BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mayor’s late husband Jason Cantrell remembered at ‘celebration of life’ at Gallier Hall

By Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City leaders and loved ones paid respects Monday (Aug. 21) to Jason Cantrell at a “celebration of life” of the late husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell at Gallier Hall.

The 55-year-old attorney died of a heart attack on Aug. 14.

“Life is short but sweet, for certain,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said.

Those who knew Jason Cantrell said he wore many hats -- lawyer, activist, husband, father and first gentleman -- and wore each of them well.

“We want Jason to be remembered for the person that he was: A dedicated public servant,” said Gregory Joseph, the mayor’s communications director. “Someone who was humble, honest, who fought for everybody. Who stood up for everybody.”

Friends and relatives shared fond memories of Jason Cantrell’s character, sense of humor and lively personality.

The lineup of speakers and performers included Irvin Mayfield, who was released from federal prison earlier this year following a conviction for defrauding the New Orleans Public Library Foundation.

“Like some of our other friends, he only had a moment of weakness every once and a while for the Dallas Cowboys,” Mayfield said. “Perhaps, you know, for the Oakland Raiders.”

Former Congressman and White House official Cedric Richmond said he remembered Jason Cantrell as “always happy.”

“He was always smiling,” Richmond said. “He didn’t sweat the small stuff. Loved sports, loved Zulu Fire Truck, loved his daughter, loved his wife and always had a fresh fade. ... Jason, let the good times roll.”

Williams said he has been thinking about the mayor and how tough it must be losing someone so close.

“I’ve tried to put myself in that situation and I can’t. I can’t fathom that,” Williams said. “And she’s got so much weight on her shoulders every day. Every single day. I just hope that she finds time for her, as a human being. Not as the city’s mayor. Not as RayAnn’s mom. But just as a human being.”

Joseph said the mayor has appreciated the thoughts and prayers of everyone who has reached out to her family.

“The mayor is a resilient individual and she knows that this is a time for mourning,” Joseph said. “A time for reflection. And she’s going to take the appropriate time to make sure that she pays her full respects.”

Jason Cantrell’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Broadmoor. Visitation at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (4230 South Broad St.) will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High

Latest News

The abandoned and blighted Plaza Tower has posed a safety hazard for years that has not been...
New Orleans’ Inspector General advises city to take stronger stand with Plaza Tower owner
Campers were evacuated Monday (Aug. 21) from the Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton as a...
Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire
A narcotics suspect kicked out the back window of a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle...
Narcotics suspect recaptured after brief escape in Plaquemines Parish
Alex Crow
UPDATE: Archbishop releases video addressing situation with former priest Alex Crow