Narcotics suspect recaptured after brief escape in Plaquemines Parish

DAVANT, La. (WVUE) - A man arrested on suspicion of a narcotics violation sparked a brief manhunt Monday night (Aug. 21) when he escaped from a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office unit transporting him to the parish jail.

The suspect’s name was not disclosed, but PPSO spokesman Capt. Chaun Domingue said he was recaptured around 9:30 p.m., approximately 90 minutes after his escape. No injuries were reported.

Domingue said the suspect was arrested on the West Bank and was being transported to the parish’s East Bank detention center in Davant when he kicked out the back window of the deputy’s unit and escaped on foot.

