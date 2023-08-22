BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Harold moving into Texas. Another major heat streak starts.

Expect triple digits through the weekend
High pressure remains with a new stretch of triple digit highs.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Harold is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the south Texas coast near the Mexican Border. Just a few streaming showers continue along the Louisiana coast, but most locations stay stay dry. The cooling breeze is ending and strong high pressure once again becomes the dominant force in our weather pattern. Highs will once again hover around the 100 degree mark and mostly dry conditions stick around through the weekend ahead. The all time record high at New Orleans International airport is 102 degrees. It’s likely we will at least meet that on Wednesday. The high will slide a bit to the west by the end of the weekend giving us a slightly better chance at getting a few storms to develop as they circulate around the edge of the high pressure in the northeast flow.

Beyond Harold there is a lot of activity in the tropical Atlantic, but with the high pressure position everything will stay clear of the north central Gulf Coast for through early next week. We will continue to monitor future development as we head deeper into the most active period for Atlantic storms.

