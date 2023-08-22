Safety hearing set today for Plaza Tower amid OIG report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cost hearing on the Plaza Tower today comes one day after a report finds the city should collect more money from the blighted building.

On Monday (Aug. 21), the Office of Inspector General released a report estimating the city is missing out on more than a million dollars in fines.

Inspector General Ed Michel says the money could come from a ‘back date’ of fines that the city cited to property owner joe jaeger back in 2021.

Michel’s letter to the Cantrell administration said the city has been lenient regarding enforcement.

Recently, there have been several safety hazards at the plaza tower site including fires and a falling death.

The hearing today will determine how much of your tax dollars have gone to keeping up the abandoned building.

