Saints TE Jimmy Graham returns to practice after ‘medical episode,’ arrest in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested last Friday night (Aug. 18), after allegedly wandering into traffic while apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, according to published reports.

The Saints issued a statement Saturday morning acknowledging the arrest, but saying it was the result of Graham experiencing a “medical episode” that left him disoriented.

The reports did not specify when or where Graham was arrested, but said he was taken into custody “near a Southern California resort.”

Graham did not take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers the next day.

At practice on Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on a possible return to the team for Graham.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully (Wednesday). I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time. I expect him to be out here practicing really quickly,” said Allen.

Allen was asked multiple times about more info on what happened last Friday night with Graham.

“I’m not going to get into all the specifics in terms of what the results, or anything like that. I think the important thing is Jimmy will be OK,” said Allen.

Graham returned to practice Wednesday ahead of the Saints’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Superdome on Sunday.

