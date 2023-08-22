BBB Accredited Business
Saints waive wide receiver Bryan Edwards

New Orleans Saints waive wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
New Orleans Saints waive wide receiver Bryan Edwards.(MGN)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints wide receiver room got a little less crowded on Tuesday after the team waived wide receiver, Bryan Edwards.

Against the Chargers on Sunday, Edwards received two offensive pass interference calls against him on the same drive.

Edwards played last season with the Falcons. The previous two were with Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

Edwards pulled in three catches for 37 yards in the preseason.

