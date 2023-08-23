BBB Accredited Business
All-time record highs possible

Through the weekend, highs are expected to be over 100 degrees
7 Day High Temperatures
7 Day High Temperatures
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every single record for heat seems to have been broken this summer so we might as well notch all-time record highs which is a possibility today.

Saying it’s going to be a scorcher this afternoon is almost an understatement as highs will range from 101-106 across the area. This will yield feels like readings over 115 degrees at times. That is very dangerous heat conditions and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Rain chances for today are about zero.

This is the start of another 100 degree streak into the weekend so little will change day-to-day moving forward. I do see some small chances for storms late each afternoon but that rain coverage will be around 20% or less. Next week does bring a hint of change as a front drops down into the area leading to an increase in storms and maybe a decrease in our heat levels. How long will that last? Probably not long the way this summer has gone.

Now that Harold has moved into Texas, the Gulf has returned to quiet conditions. Tropical Storm Franklin remains a storm in the Caribbean but looks poised to move away from us into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s safe to say the end of August will be quiet for our local area in the tropics.

