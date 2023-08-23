Appellate court upholds firing of NOPD officer who pistol-whipped, shot man at traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana appellate court refused to overturn the firing of a New Orleans police officer who pistol-whipped and shot a man during a March 2021 traffic stop, then failed to fully disclose his actions in his report on the incident.

The state’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal last week affirmed the city’s Civil Service Commission’s decision to let stand the November 2021 dismissal of NOPD officer Isaiah Shannon. The 13-year veteran was fired by former Supt. Shaun Ferguson after a Public Integrity Bureau investigation determined that Shannon had been untruthful and violated department policies during a traffic stop involving narcotics suspect Anthony Cowart.

According to court documents, Shannon and partner Markus Caldwell on March 10, 2021, conducted a traffic stop of a white Jaguar sedan illegally parked across from a store in the 4300 block of Werner Drive, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East.

Investigators determined Shannon violated NOPD policies by approaching the vehicle with his service weapon already drawn behind his back and then by striking Cowart in the head with the weapon during a struggle in which Cowart tried to flee. The gun discharged with the pistol whip, shooting Cowart in the leg. Some of the violations were captured by Caldwell’s body-worn camera and by a nearby business surveillance system.

Shannon violated other department policies by restraining the injured Cowart with a pair of hinged handcuffs not approved for use by the NOPD, and using a knife to cut Cowart’s sweatshirt open to find a hidden bag of narcotics, the PIB found.

Bodycam footage captured NOPD officer Isaiah Shannon pistol-whipping Anthony Cowart during a traffic stop, which caused the gun to discharge and shoot Cowart in the leg on March 10, 2021. (NOPD)

A civil service hearing committee and hearing examiner recommended suspensions totaling 14 days for some of the lesser violations. But the NOPD’s disciplinary rules allow for penalties up to an officer’s dismissal for unauthorized force, including the unauthorized strike to the head with a weapon and gunshot to the leg.

Most damning for Shannon, however, was that investigators and the commission determined that even after being allowed to review his own bodycam footage, he failed to disclose in his use-of-force statement that he had unholstered his firearm before approaching the vehicle and that he hit Cowart in the head with the gun.

Filing a false or inaccurate use-of-force statement also is grounds for dismissal, and Ferguson terminated Shannon’s employment in a letter sent Nov. 9, 2021. The Civil Service Commission upheld the termination on Oct. 27, 2022, when it denied Shannon’s appeal of the false/inaccurate force report finding.

Last Friday, a three-judge panel consisting of Fourth Circuit jurists Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, Paula Brown and Nakisha Ervin-Knott unanimously affirmed the commission’s ruling.

“Officer Shannon testified that when he made his statement, he believed that he drew his weapon when he arrived at the passenger side door,” the panel wrote. “Officer Shannon also agreed that his weapon was unholstered before he made contact with the individual. Further, Officer Shannon testified that he provided in his use-of-force statement that he engaged in a physical altercation, and agreed that he did not list the strike to Mr. Cowart’s head.

“(Former NOPD deputy superintendent) John Thomas testified that Officer Shannon’s actions portrayed as if the NOPD were intentionally shooting people, which affects the operation of the department. Chief Thomas further testified that Officer Shannon’s actions affected the operations of the department by portraying that the police department conducts rogue activities, which would affect the community’s opinion that would sit on a jury.

“Finding that the New Orleans Police Department established legal cause for taking disciplinary action and terminating Officer Shannon, we affirm the Commission’s decision.”

Cowart has a federal lawsuit pending against Shannon before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey. But Ferguson, the NOPD and the City of New Orleans have been dismissed from that suit.

