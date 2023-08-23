Bruce: Triple digit heat to hang on into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Gulf is free and clear of any tropical issues as Tropical storm Harold is long gone. As another heat dome moves in triple digit heat is here is here to stay into the weekend. Little cloud cover and extremely low rain chances will allow temperatures to soar into the afternoon. On top of 100° temps the heat index (feels like) will feel like 110-115° at times.

Bruce: Triple digit heat over the next 3-5 days as even more records will be broken. The feels like will stay in the 110-115° range. In the rain category, I still do not see many rain chances as we head into the weekend. All in all, same story different day. pic.twitter.com/6pKdtN3QTI — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 23, 2023

The week ahead is likely to bring more records with triple digits forecast right through the end of the weekend. Monday into Tuesday the center of the high pressure will slide farther west and give us an opportunity at some troughing that could push across the area creating some much needed rain. by next Wednesday there are some signals of a tropical system developing over the Yucatan and moving north into the Gulf. We have days to watch this possibility.

The tropical Atlantic remains active as expected for this time of year, but none of the current areas of interest will threaten our region of the Gulf.

