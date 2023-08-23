BBB Accredited Business
Downtown Hammond gears up for Hot August Stroll all-day event

Downtown Hammond's newly rebranded Hot August Stroll is set to roll out on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Downtown Hammond's newly rebranded Hot August Stroll is set to roll out on Saturday, Aug. 26.(Downtown Hammond)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Stroll, Downtown Hammond’s signature annual outdoor event, is set to roll out for its 28th year on Saturday (Aug. 16).

Saturday’s event, formerly known as “Hot August Night”, will be a rebrand of the Hammond tradition with a fresh format that features an all-day schedule of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event serves as the city’s largest block party of the year with multiple live music stages, extended hours for local businesses, and deals on shopping and food. Historically, the event served as a way for the local community to welcome the new fall semester students at Southeastern Louisiana University from out of town. With significant growth each year, the annual free event is an open invitation to visitors from all over.

Saturday’s events will kick off with the Hammond Farmers & Artisans Market in Railroad Park from 8 a.m. to noon. After the market, the Listening Local Stage music lineup will start and go on until 7 p.m. with headliner Jesse Brooks & The Living Past taking the stage at 6 p.m.

The LionPawLooza SLU pep rally and meet and greet with players and coaches of all Lions athletics programs will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Cate Square Park, followed by the Grammy-winning New Orleans Nightcrawlers on the Main Stage from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

