Former Orleans Parish prosecutor jailed, accused of threatening girlfriend with gun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Orleans Parish prosecutor and Louisiana assistant attorney general is facing felony domestic violence accusations after allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend’s head during an argument last weekend.

Joseph Zanetti, 38, has been jailed since Sunday, when New Orleans police booked him with domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery following a 911 call from the Fontainebleau neighborhood home he shares with his 34-year-old girlfriend. The NOPD was called to the house in the 7300 block of Nelson Street around 2:35 a.m.

According to court documents, the woman told police that during an argument “about her being involved in a sex traffic incident,” Zanetti got angry, pushed her and threatened her while pointing a loaded 9mm pistol at her head.

The woman told police that Zanetti put the gun down while speaking to her father by phone, and that she took the opportunity to grab the weapon and throw it beneath a tree in the front yard. Officers said in their preliminary report that they found the gun where the woman said she threw it.

Zanetti, now a civil attorney for a New Orleans firm, has in the past year separated from both Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ and Attorney General Jeff Landry’s offices. He has been jailed since around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A “Gwen’s Law” hearing was set for Tuesday for the court to determine whether Zanetti was too dangerous to receive a bond. But magistrate commissioner Joyce Sallah granted a request from the AG’s office to delay the hearing 48 hours, so that prosecutors could interview the alleged victim in person and supplement what it called an “incomplete file” turned over by the Orleans DA’s office, which was granted a motion to recuse itself from prosecuting the case on Monday.

The hearing on Zanetti’s dangerousness now will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. before magistrate commissioner Jay Daniels instead.

“We vehemently object, under the circumstances,” Zanetti’s attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos told Sallah. “We’ve already had a ‘cooling off’ period and there is no need for additional time. ... The only person seen handling the firearm is the young lady. There’s not a single scrap of evidence other than the self-serving statement of the young woman.

“There’s not a single scrap -- other than her accusation -- that Mr. Zanetti is a danger to anybody. And there is nothing in his history to justify another two days (without bond). The only person who gets hurt in the process is Mr. Zanetti. He has the right to be presumed innocent.”

But Sallah sided with Assistant Attorney General Marko Marjanovich, who told the court he had only briefly spoken to Zanetti’s girlfriend by phone and that she said she remained fearful and was hoping to be moved out of the house by the end of the week.

“Stavros is a wonderful orator, but that doesn’t mean that as soon as (Zanetti) gets out, he’s not going to go straight to that house,” Marjanovic said.

Marjanovic also complained to the court that Landry’s office only received official notification Tuesday morning that it would need to prosecute the case, getting a phone call that he termed “unofficial notice” from the Orleans Parish DA’s office around 11 a.m.

“The Attorney General’s office was not party to any recusal,” Marjanovic said. “We were not given a complete file by the DA’s office,” and had no opportunity to interview the alleged victim or responding NOPD officers until Wednesday.

Sallah said, “The court is going to allow the two-day continuance, because the Orleans District Attorney took a hands-off approach.” The commissioner said an OPDA prosecutor gave a verbal recusal notice at Zanetti’s first court appearance Sunday but didn’t file the required motion until Monday.

“I didn’t know I was not going to have a prosecutor (from OPDA) until yesterday,” Sallah said. “To determine if there is a bond, and to set a fair bond, I don’t have enough information today to do that.”

