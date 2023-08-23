BBB Accredited Business
GOHSEP activates emergency operations center due to wildfire threat in La.

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing...
Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing wildfire threat.(Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) due to hundreds of wildfires impacting Louisiana.

GOHSEP along with other state agencies responsible for a response to this type of event will help coordinate resources to combat the fires and stop new threats.

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing wildfire threat.

“State agencies will review support requests from our local partners and do everything reasonably possible to assist them in their response,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “Wildfires in Beauregard Parish have grown tremendously over the past 24 hours. Emergency officials have ordered evacuations near Merryville and a significant area has been impacted. Hundreds of other fires have been reported across the state over the past several weeks.”

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to the extreme heat and drought conditions. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, issued a statewide burn ban on August 7th.

“It is extremely important that the public adhere to the burn ban,” said Tingle. “Crews fighting these fires are becoming strained due to the ongoing problems. We all play a role in preventing additional problems. Weather experts say this has been the hottest, driest summer to date for portions of the state. The dangerous fire conditions will likely continue for an extended period of time.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the number of wildfires has grown tremendously since the conditions started.

LDAF reported the following data:

  • May 21 Fires/74 Acres
  • June 65 Fires/297 Acres
  • July 128 Fires/1,362 Acres
  • August 357 Fires/4,909 Acres (as of 08/21/23)
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

