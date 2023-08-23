BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Breaking records

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie man who already has passed 100 years of age got there despite the risks of setting land speed records in the 1960s.

L.W. ‘Knot’ Farrington explains the secret to his living a long life is that he stays too busy to slow down, as he demonstrates in a visit with Dave McNamara in the Heart of Louisiana.

For more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
Stream news and weather 24/7
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Breaking records
This mammoth 13-foot alligator named Trex -- for the dinosaur T-Rex -- is one of the biggest...
Heart of Louisiana: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours
Heart of Louisiana: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours
Drew Brees to square off against John McEnroe in first ever Nola Pickle Fest