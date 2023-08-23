Mandatory evacuation issued for Neale Oil Field Road as Beauregard wildfire continues

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents on Neale Oil Field Road by Beauregard authorities. The wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area moved north overnight. As of 7 a.m., authorities say the fire is now only half a mile away from the area of the mandatory evacuation.

There is a voluntary evacuation for the Town of Merryville as crews continue to battle the wildfire. Sheriff Herford says the fire jumped across Highway 110, burning on both sides.

For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.

Officials say this evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow.

Both Singer High School and Merryville High School have announced that they will be closed due to the wildfires.

Highway Shutdown

Highway 110 in the Merryville area has been shut down

Officials are extending that notice to all residents from the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 110 north to Otto Franklin Road and all of Neale Field Road.

Sheriff Herford says there is a staging area at the Merryville

Water Shortage

As first responders work around the clock to put out a wildfire in the Singer area the Water Works District 3 is reporting that a large portion of their water is going towards fighting the fires. Firefighters are also supplementing this by pulling water out of ponds.

Officials are asking residents to hold back on watering lawns during this time. Residents can expect low water pressure in certain areas across the parish in the meantime but there is enough water for regular use such as washing dishes, showers, etc.

Power Outage

Additionally, Beauregard Electric has interrupted power along Highway 110 from Singer and heading west to Merryville. As a safety precaution, residents are being asked to stay away from utility lines as crews continue to monitor the situation.

Donations

You can help first responders as they fight the wildfire by dropping off donations at the Singer Water District Office at 9080 Highway 27.

Helpful donations are water, Powerade, and snacks. Though other items that might be useful are welcome as well.

There are currently about 60 to 70 people on the scene handling different areas of the fire.

Animal Evacuations

The Beauregard Covered Arena is also taking in animals that need to be evacuated from the area. Gates will be open and staff will be on-site to assist. You can call 337-375-6315 for more information.

The arena is located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder.

