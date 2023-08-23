Nicondra: A stretch of record heat begins across the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After some brief interest in the tropics focus returns to the heat as strong high pressure settles back across the region. Little cloud cover and extremely low rain chances will allow temperatures to soar into the afternoon. The all time record high temperature of 102 degrees was set at New Orleans International Airport on August 22, 1980. Records from that site goes back to 1946. It’s likely we will see that temperature this afternoon tying the record. Audubon Park reached 104 degrees in 2009.

The week ahead is likely to bring more records with triple digits forecast right through the end of the weekend. Monday into Tuesday the center of the high pressure will slide farther west and give us an opportunity at some troughing that could push across the area creating some uplift and bringing in a chance for rain.

The tropical Atlantic remains active as expected for this time of year, but none of the current areas of interest will threaten our region of the Gulf.

