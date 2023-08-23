Potentially record-breaking heat causes concern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today, we could see one of the hottest days ever on record in Louisiana, and the Department of Health is warning the heat could be deadly.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that 25 people have died as a result of this summer’s record-high temperatures.

12 of those were for people 65 and older.

The agency also says emergency rooms across the state have treated more than 4,700 people for heat-related illnesses.

The State Fire Marshall has issued a burn ban, also urging residents to avoid fires of any kind during this heatwave.

Dozens of residents were recently forced to flee their homes this week after a wildfire burned dozens of acres in Washington and northern St. Tammany parishes.

One person in St. Tammany died and it was exacerbated by dried bush and limited water sources.

