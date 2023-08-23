BBB Accredited Business
Responders work round the clock to contain fire at Yellow Van Farms in Loranger

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - As wildfires continue to threaten South Louisiana, responders in Loranger worked to contain a fire at Yellow Van Farms.

Owners of the flower farm shared on social media that Loranger firefighters and the Hammond Forestry Dept. worked for over 24 hours to contain a wildfire that broke out on their property.

It’s been a long day at Yellowvan Farms. We learned pigs won’t be our biggest challenge this summer. The Loranger Fire...

Posted by Yellow Van Farms on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The farm says that they will be pausing their subscription services this week and hope to rebound back to normal services next week.

