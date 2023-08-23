Southeastern defensive lineman Tyrik Mitchell named to Senior Bowl watchlist

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the most prestigious all-star games for NFL Draft hopefuls and one Southeastern Lion has been placed on the preseason invitation watch list.

Redshirt Junior Tyrik Mitchell, a Hammond native, is currently one of 50 FCS players to receive an invitation to play in the 11th Annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 3, 2024, according to their website.

The Lion football program announced the news of Mitchell being placed on the Senior Bowl radar on Wednesday (Aug. 23) morning via social media.

In 2022, the 5′11 and 290 lbs. defensive lineman played in all of the Lions’ 13 games, including three starts as an interior lineman. Last season, Mitchell was credited with 16 tackles (4 solo) and two tackles for a loss.

Mitchell has played in three consecutive seasons for the Lions after redshirting his freshman season in 2019.

He was an honorable mention All-State and First Team District 6-5A selection as a senior at Hammond High.

