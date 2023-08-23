Squatters severely vandalize Lower Ninth Ward family’s rental properties

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a homeowner’s nightmare: Squatters took over six Lower Ninth Ward rental units that have been in Patricia Rhem’s family since the 1970s.

The vandals ransacked and trashed the properties, stealing appliances and tearing plumbing out of the walls.

“There’s nothing else for them to steal, so what I’m doing is boarding it up so that there won’t be unsafe conditions when people come in,” said Roland James, Rhem’s brother. “Based off what the police told me, we have to board it up. I said, ‘Ok, we’ll start doing that,’ and we’ll take it from there.”

The issue caught the attention of Nicole Rochat, who bought the house behind Rhem’s just over two years ago.

“A classic New Orleans story, particularly in the Lower Ninth Ward, and I know that we’re not the only neighborhood going through it,” Rochat said. “This is an epidemic in the city.”

She noticed something was off at the rentals and brought it to Rhem’s attention.

“So, at first it was just scary,” Rochat said. “You didn’t know if you were in any harm. And then I came to realize that they weren’t really posing a threat in that way, but a threat to the property. I mean, there’s concerns about the house going on fire, and fires catching all around.”

Behind the property is a dump of rotting food, tarps, and tents. Needles discarded by narcotics users are scattered across the tall grass.

Rhem says she’s been begging the police and her city councilman for help.

While Fox 8 was touring the property for this story, a member of councilman Oliver Thomas’s staff came out to survey the damage.

“All the air conditioning units have been torn out from the roof and inside. Somehow, they stripped the wiring out of the wall,” James said. “Literally busted all the windows. Just vandalized. That’s not squatting, it’s vandalism.”

The repair costs are too expensive for the family to afford. One contractor even refused to continue working on the rentals because everything fixed would end up destroyed again.

“Until we do something with the squatting problem, it doesn’t make sense for him to come back,” said Rhem.

The family says repairs would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and the neighborhood is exhausting its options.

“I know we don’t have a lot of solutions,” Rochat said. “And I’m also not sure people want the solutions that are available, because drug addiction is real, too.”

Rham says she had security cameras installed at one point, but vandals spray painted over the lens. She says re-installing the damaged items would cost more than $5,000 and there’s no telling if the vandals would strike again.

The property held in this family for more than 50 years now sits in limbo.

“We will decide whether we want to fix them up and start one at a time and try to start over again,” James said.

