BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall while remnants of Harold continue to bring beneficial rains to the US

Millions have had to seek shelter in Hispaniola as the island is battered with wind and rain
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There have been two tropical cyclone landfalls in the last 48 hours. The latest was this morning (Aug 23) where Tropical Storm Franklin is currently battering Hispaniola.

Franklin made landfall late Wednesday (Aug 23) morning with sustained winds of 40 mph. While the winds are strong, it’s the rainfall that will be detrimental to this region. Upwards of a foot of rain will drench Hispaniola. Most of that will fall in the Dominican Republic. This area is mountainous so landsides are unfortunately expected.

Many streets have already turned into rushing rivers of water and neighborhoods have been cut off. Hundreds are waiting the storm out in emergency shelters until Franklin passes.

Franklin is forecast to move north into a more favorable environment and strengthen into...
Franklin is forecast to move north into a more favorable environment and strengthen into possibly our next hurricane in the Atlantic.(WVUE Fox 8)

Back at home, the first tropical cyclone to make landfall on US soil has soaked parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico.

Harold strengthened to a tropical storm right before landfall on Tuesday. It quickly weakened as it moved inland to a depression.

Harold dumped a large swatch of 2"-4" with a few pockets of more than 5".
Harold dumped a large swatch of 2"-4" with a few pockets of more than 5".(WVUE Fox 8)

Harold’s landfall was on Padre Island with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts to 67 mph. Thousands lost power and the torrential rain triggered flash flooding. The storm caused many tornado warnings as it plowed through far south Texas and northern Mexico.

The brightside with Harold is that some areas were able to see some meaningful moisture in many drought-stricken areas.

Texas rainfall.
Texas rainfall.(WVUE Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

Latest News

Bruce: Record heat and low rain chances on repeat
Bruce: Triple digit heat to hang on into the weekend
Black Hawk helicopters gather water to fight a forest fire in Beauregard Parish on Aug. 23,...
Fires ravage Beauregard in three weeks since burn ban issued
Today's forecast threatens to meet the hottest recorded temperatures at sites across the region.
Nicondra: A stretch of record heat begins across the region
7 Day High Temperatures
All-time record highs possible