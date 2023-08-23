Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall while remnants of Harold continue to bring beneficial rains to the US

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There have been two tropical cyclone landfalls in the last 48 hours. The latest was this morning (Aug 23) where Tropical Storm Franklin is currently battering Hispaniola.

Franklin made landfall late Wednesday (Aug 23) morning with sustained winds of 40 mph. While the winds are strong, it’s the rainfall that will be detrimental to this region. Upwards of a foot of rain will drench Hispaniola. Most of that will fall in the Dominican Republic. This area is mountainous so landsides are unfortunately expected.

Many streets have already turned into rushing rivers of water and neighborhoods have been cut off. Hundreds are waiting the storm out in emergency shelters until Franklin passes.

Franklin is forecast to move north into a more favorable environment and strengthen into possibly our next hurricane in the Atlantic. (WVUE Fox 8)

Back at home, the first tropical cyclone to make landfall on US soil has soaked parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico.

Harold strengthened to a tropical storm right before landfall on Tuesday. It quickly weakened as it moved inland to a depression.

Harold dumped a large swatch of 2"-4" with a few pockets of more than 5". (WVUE Fox 8)

Harold’s landfall was on Padre Island with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts to 67 mph. Thousands lost power and the torrential rain triggered flash flooding. The storm caused many tornado warnings as it plowed through far south Texas and northern Mexico.

The brightside with Harold is that some areas were able to see some meaningful moisture in many drought-stricken areas.

Texas rainfall. (WVUE Fox 8)

