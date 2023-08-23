BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two more Donald Trump co-defendants surrender at Georgia jail

Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's Friday deadline looms. (CNN, WXIA, WPIX, AP, Truth Social, Getty Image
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Cathy Latham, the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party who is accused of being a fake elector, and former GOP chairman David Shafer, who is also accused of being a fake elector, turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Both have bond agreements of $75,000.

They were part of last week’s sweeping election interference indictment in Fulton County, which included former President Donald Trump. He is expected to surrender on Thursday, with a bond agreement of $200,000.

FILE - David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, arrives before Vice President...
FILE - David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, arrives before Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Save the Majority" rally, Dec. 10, 2020 in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP)

Shafer’s lawyer says he’s immune to prosecution under the supremacy clause, claiming he was just a federal official taking orders from another federal official. But a local law professor says that isn’t true.

“A GOP chair is actually not a government employee. Neither political party is part of the government, so neither the Democrat or Republican chair is an actual government employee,” said John Acevedo, a professor at the Emory School of Law.

On Tuesday, Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia, and Trump attorney John Eastman surrendered to authorities.

Hall’s charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Eastman, prosecutors say, was deeply involved in some of Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted. That plan included putting in place a slate of “alternate” electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

Hall reached a bond agreement of $10,000, while Eastman’s bond was $100,000.

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show...
FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show Cathy Latham (center, long turquoise top), introducing members of a computer forensic team to local election officials. Latham was the county Republican Party chair at the time. The computer forensics team was at the county elections office in Douglas, Ga., to make copies of voting equipment in an effort that documents show was arranged by attorney Sidney Powell and others allied with then-President Donald Trump. (Coffee County, Georgia via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say

Latest News

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home
Multiple overnight shootings in New Orleans
Violent night in New Orleans leaves 1 dead; 4 injured after multiple shootings
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on the island of Hispaniola