Two school closures and voluntary evacuation expanded for parts of Beauregard Parish

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - Singer High School and Merryville High both announced late Tuesday night that they will remain closed Wednesday due to the uncertainty of the wildfires.

According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a wildfire is burning approximately two miles west of Singer.

Highway 110 is blocked off from Singer to Merryville while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Timelapse of wildfire from our DeRidder SkyCam.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is also expanding a Voluntary Evacuation Notice to residents in the Town of Merryville and those just east of the area.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford issued the following statements:

In conjunction with the Town of Merryville, we are issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Notice at this time for the Town of Merryville and the area of Neale Field Road (east of the town of Merryville). We are also advising residents along Hwy 110, between Singer and DeRidder, to voluntarily evacuate the area. There is a staging area at Merryville Town Hall for those with no transportation. Residents who choose to evacuate will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School. This situation is very fluid, and the winds are constantly shifting and gusting at times. This evacuation is out of an abundance of caution but be advised that the evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow. Please stay alert and aware of possible changes in the Notice.

Herford issued another notice, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, expanding the area under the voluntary evacuation order:

The voluntary evacuation for the residents of the Town of Merryville, residents along Hwy 110W between Merryville and Singer and residences on Neale Field Rd East of Merryville is still in effect but we need to extend a notice to all residents from the intersection of Hwy 27 and Hwy 110, north to Otto Franklin Rd, and all of Neale Field Rd of the fire spreading and not yet contained. Transportation to evacuate is still available. Buses are still transporting from Merryville Town Hall to the DeRidder Junior High School.

If you choose to evacuate please contact the sheriff’s office at 337-463-3281 and let them know who you are, where you’re evacuating from and a good number to reach you at.

Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued for Town of Merryville due to wildfire (Gary Smith)

Fire in Singer, LA

7NEWS’ Stormvision Radar is tracking the smoke plume.

Wildfire blocks off Highway 110 near Singer (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.