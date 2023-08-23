BBB Accredited Business
Violent night in New Orleans leaves 1 dead; 4 injured after multiple shootings

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating multiple separate overnight shootings that left at least one person dead and four people injured on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

Police found a man shot and killed in the 2400 block of Eads Street near St. Roch.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around the same time, officers say two people were shot on South Claiborne and Second Street.

Later, two people arrived at the hospital after they were reportedly shot on Morrison Road.

So far, police have not released any additional information on any of these shootings.

