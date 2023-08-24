A/C repairmen, construction workers fighting against dangerous heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Manual laborers and blue-collar workers are enduring scorching conditions in southeast Louisiana, and oftentimes without air conditioning.

Amid an excessive heat warning and statewide burn bans due to high temps and drought conditions, Marty Dippold and his construction crew are grappling with sweltering temperatures while renovating a house on Banks Street.

Dippold said working in an unairconditioned home in upper 90-degree temperatures has him and his crew needing frequent water breaks and electrolyte intake to combat the extreme heat.

“It’s miserable,” Dippold said. “You do step outside, get a little breeze in, a little shade under a tree, get a bottle of cold water at the same time.”

For Dippold, working without air conditioning is something he and his crew are used to, but he said it doesn’t make it any easier.

“This is only one of four houses I’m working on without an air conditioner. It’s hot,” he said.

Kyle Paulson of Natal’s AC, Plumbing, and Electrical said his business gets 50 to 60 calls a day about non-working air conditioners.

“A/C is only designed for 20 to 25° of outside temperature,” Paulson said.

Paulsen said having an attic without ventilation or an older home with little insulation can make it hard for the A/C to keep up.

“You got a single pane window, or you got low levels of hard value insulation in the house and that attic heat is 130 degrees,” he said. “When all that plays a factor into it, it’s hard to really say that the A/C is the issue.”

Paulson said he’s urging residents to make sure their air filters are clean and to check their condensers.

“Make sure everything’s been kept up with and there’s no clog filters. I know some filters are three months that they recommend but I recommend checking them monthly because of the longer run times,” he said.

