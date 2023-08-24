BBB Accredited Business
Ammonia leak at Thompson Packers prompts shelter-in-place order in Slidell

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some residents in Slidell are under a “shelter in place” order due to a reported ammonia leak at the Thompson Packers, St. Tammany officials say.

Residents in the area of Magnolia Street and Carnation Street, where the meat packing business is located, are being advised to take shelter.

Officials say that they are working to find the source of the leak and that the facility has been evacuated. Hospitals in the area have been notified.

Viewers in the area tell Fox 8 that there is a heavy smell in the area and that streets are blocked off by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

