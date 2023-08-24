Ammonia leak at Thompson Packers prompts shelter-in-place order in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Some residents in Slidell are under a “shelter in place” order due to a reported ammonia leak at the Thompson Packers, St. Tammany officials say.

BREAKING>>> AMMONIA LEAK at Thompson Meat Packers in Slidell near Carnation St. Residents within a one mile radius are urged to SHELTER IN PLACE. We have a @FOX8NOLA crew en route. — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) August 24, 2023

Residents in the area of Magnolia Street and Carnation Street, where the meat packing business is located, are being advised to take shelter.

Officials say that they are working to find the source of the leak and that the facility has been evacuated. Hospitals in the area have been notified.

Viewers in the area tell Fox 8 that there is a heavy smell in the area and that streets are blocked off by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

