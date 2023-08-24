BBB Accredited Business
Court halts bond for former judge convicted of fondling daughters’ teen friends

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Following an emergency request, an appellate court has halted a St. John Judge’s ruling to grant a former judge accused of inappropriately touching teen girls bond.

Despite objections from the Attorney General’s Office, Judge Franz Ziblich on Tues., Aug. 22 granted a request for bond by former Judge Jeff Perilloux as he pursues an appeal.

The $300,000 bond came with specific conditions set by the judge, including a protective order, mandatory sex offender classes, and bi-weekly check-ins with law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office had requested a stay of the ruling while seeking a review from the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal.

On Thurs., Aug. 24, the appellate court granted the AG’s office request and ordered Perilloux to remain in custody pending further orders.

Perilloux, who has been in custody since 2020, was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail on charges of felony indecent behavior with juveniles.

During his trial, Perilloux was convicted on three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and an additional misdemeanor count of sexual battery. The prosecution alleged that Perilloux systematically groomed and subsequently engaged in inappropriate touching of friends of his own daughters, some as young as 14 years old.

Perilloux’s defense team has argued that the pre-trial publicity surrounding the case tainted the jury’s perception, impacting the fairness of the trial proceedings. Perilloux now seeks to appeal his conviction.

