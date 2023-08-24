Football, Fútbol, Food: Baker Mayfield named Buccaneers QB1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Bucs settle on their starting QB, American soccer players invading Italy, and Avenue Pub serving up food and soccer.

FOOTBALL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made big news on Tuesday, they’ve named Baker Mayfield QB1.

Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask. Entering the QB battle, Trask had a grand total of 23 yards passing.

Mayfield on the other hand, over 16,000 yards passing in his roller coaster career.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is now playing for his fourth team. Previous stops in Cleveland, Carolina, and L.A.

So what does Mayfield have left in the tank, who knows, but Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t possess a lot of faith in the Bucs this upcoming season. Their over/under win total is 6.5.

The only team with a lower over/under win total, Arizona at 4.5.

FÚTBOL

From an American perspective, the league to keep an eye on this season is Serie A.

“Captain America,” Christian Pulisic plays for AC Milan. He drilled an absolute rocket of a goal in his debut against Bologna. His squad won the contest, 2-0. Fellow United States Men’s National Team member, Yunus Musah, is also on the AC Milan roster.

Juventus also has two USMNT members on it, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie. Weah got the start in his debut for Juventus. Juve opened their campaign with a convincing win over Udinese, 3-0.

Napoli are the defending champs of Serie A. They return the top goal-scorer from last season, Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian scored a brace (two goals) in an opening day win.

Another team to keep an eye on, Inter Milan. They lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final last year, 1-0. Lautaro Martinez is part of a dangerous frontline for Inter.

So watch Serie A for the Americans, but also for an exciting fight for the trophy.

FOOD

Avenue Pub possesses a fantastic spicy chicken sandwich, smoked wings, fish tacos, and daily specials that include red beans and rice and steak tacos.

They’re also serving up soccer at the St. Charles Ave. bar. They’ve made a major push to get English Premier league fans in the door on the weekends. Tottenham Hotspur fans will be there at 6:30 a.m. this weekend. The Spurs fans showed out last weekend in a win over Manchester United.

They will also show a ton of college and pro football this fall.

There’s a ton of sports bars in this city, but it’s a rare spot that has great food and games. Avenue Pub has both.

