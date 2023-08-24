High heat levels remain but a storm not out of the question

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hot and it’s going to stay hot right on through the end of the week and weekend.

Officially we hit that 102 on Wednesday making for only the second time in recorded history to do so. Thankfully it seems like today and again on Friday, we may struggle for the triple digits in the city. The main culprit will be our wind direction which has turned around and become more southerly and southeasterly. That’s still going to allow for highs to climb into the upper 90s but 100°+ will be a bit harder to come by. This change in the wind direction allows for more moisture in the atmosphere so maybe a true 20% rain chance plays out for the next few days.

Not much change to speak of this weekend but next week the pattern is going to move. The heat ridge will shift away from us opening the door for a front to drop out of Canada and spill some cooler air into the United States. I’m not holding out hope this front ever makes it to us but it will get close enough to increase rain chances by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Extra rain and clouds means highs do trend down for the middle part of next week.

I have my eyes on something in the tropics that could lead to another Gulf storm next week. A developing low pressure around Central America will get pulled north by the approaching front I talked about. As that happens, tropical development is possible in the southern Gulf come early next week. Even though our protective heat ridge will be shifting away, a front could force any developing storm towards Florida. Something to watch closely!

