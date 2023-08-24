LA leaders push importance of statewide burn ban as wildfires rage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As record temperatures loom over parts of Louisiana, coupled with extremely dry conditions, state leaders warn people about the risk of unforgiving fires.

They’re begging people to follow the statewide burn ban for everyone’s sake, including those fighting flames firsthand.

An ongoing drought brings devastation to Louisiana. Wildfires rip through thousands of acres of land and marsh.

“If I have a call and I can’t handle it with my units because of either the heat or the size of the call, I know I can call neighboring departments, I can call the state and say look I need additional help. I can call Chief Robertson. They’re going to get me the help I need. Just like any other chief in the parish or in the state. They need help, we’re going to come,” said Chief Brad Migliore, Third District Volunteer Fire Department.

“Everybody is working together,” said Don Robertson, Director of Fire Services for Jefferson Parish.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fires ravage Beauregard in three weeks since burn ban issued

Fires break out in Greater New Orleans area as heat waves continue

Vehicle fire claims life of Ponchatoula man

Man killed in Franklinton house fire that began in burn piles outside, officials say

Several boats destroyed in Covington dock fire

Four-alarm fire destroys homes in Broadmoor neighborhood Saturday evening

Firefighters are sometimes on the frontlines fighting flames shooting 300 feet up in the air.

“They wear fire boots. A pair of bunker pants. A coat. They wear a hood. Their gloves and their helmets,” said Robertson. “We are running into a fire with coats on like it’s wintertime. So, it is extremely hot for our firefighters at this time.”

Director of Fire Services Don Robertson said in most parts of Jefferson Parish a single fire alarm is now a two-fire alarm to bring in more manpower.

He said several firefighters have suffered heat exhaustion.

“We call it rehab. When they come out, they go straight to rehab. We put up tents, we have cold water, we try to put their extremities in cold water. That helps cool them down and we are preaching, and we have a great response from our emergency medical service, they are bringing somebody out to every call for us to watch for that,” said Robertson.

A statewide burn ban is in place for the foreseeable future.

“This situation is dangerous for every single one of us. Homes have been lost. Tens of thousands of acres of property have been destroyed. Lives have been threatened. Especially the lives of firefighters,” said Felicia Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary at Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We desperately need everyone’s help in adhering to this order,” said Casey Tingle, Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness activated the State Emergency Operations Center to process any requests for state support from local emergency managers.

From personnel to equipment to resources like water bottles.

Tens of thousands of acres are scorched, forcing evacuations and requiring large-scale responses from local and state crews, including Louisiana National Guard aircrews and engineers.

“Previously we’ve had to close Interstate 10 at the Mississippi state line due to a grass fire. Also, wildfires near the Bayou Savage refuge area near New Orleans caused visibility issues along the interstate. And just this morning we issued a closure on la 110 and from Singer to Maryville in Beauregard Parish because of a wildfire,” said Todd Donmyer, Assistant Secretary at DOTD.

Firefighters said even driving can be dangerous.

Brakes that are worn too thin can lead to metal-to-metal contact and cause a spark.

Keep car chains properly stored so they don’t drag across hot roads and don’t drive through grassy fields because the hot exhaust pipes can send sparks flying.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.