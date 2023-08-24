BBB Accredited Business
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in the car. (Source: WTKR/ANONYMOUS VIEWER VIDEO/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - A mom faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond and left her three kids in the car.

According to court documents, Reality Goodwin drove into the pond. Witnesses captured video showing the car submerged.

Police said bystanders rescued the three young boys, ages 2, 4 and 7, having to cut their seat belts to free them, all while Goodwin walked away.

The boys were unharmed.

Chief Steve Drew commented on the heroic actions of the bystanders, saying, “Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident unharmed. I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

Documents claimed that when police found Goodwin, she became combative, kicked and spit on one officer at the scene and spit on another officer at the hospital.

She is facing four charges of assault on a police officer, three charges of child neglect, one charge of reckless driving and one charge of public intoxication.

Records show Goodwin was previously convicted of a driving under the influence charge in 2018, and she failed to show up to a court-ordered DUI course in 2019.

Goodwin is currently being held without bond.

