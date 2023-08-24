BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans City Council ends Upper Pontalba use, overrides Mayor’s veto

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Aug. 24) voted to override Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s veto of an ordinance aimed at barring her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment.

The Council’s action marks the conclusion of a contentious debate and paves the way for significant changes in how the apartment is managed and utilized.

The override passed by a vote of 5-2, with Council members Oliver Thomas and Eugene Green in opposition. Councilman Freddie King, who was absent when the ordinance was initially passed, voted in favor of returning the apartment to the French Market Corporation.

By doing so, the city aims to potentially generate an annual rental income of close to $36,000.

Mayor Cantrell’s veto sparked debate centering on her and future mayors’ authority to retain access to the apartment. Her use of the apartment during the Essence Fest weekend, highlighted in Fox 8 investigations, prompted questions about her compliance with newly established rules regarding city-owned property use that prohibited overnight stays.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office called the decision a “personal vendetta” by the council and denied Cantrell violated the city’s original ordinance.

Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba...
Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment

Council President J.P. Morrell, an advocate for the ordinance has previously emphasized the positive impact that the generated revenue could have on vital city programs and projects.

As the Council’s decision unfolds, the attention now shifts towards the French Market Corporation’s plans for the apartment, potential rental arrangements, and the overall impact of this resolution.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

Latest News

Lafourche coroner misses deadline to qualify for election
Lafourche coroner misses deadline to qualify for election
JP Morrell introduces proposal to require Mayor Cantrell to pay rent at Upper Pontalba Apartment
Council, Cantrell spar over access to Pontalba
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston accuses Fox 8, a group of concerned citizens and...
Zurik: St. Tammany Coroner claims concerned citizen group, ex-employee conspiring against his office
Zurik: St. Tammany Coroner claims concerned citizen group, ex-employee conspiring against his...
Zurik: St. Tammany Coroner claims concerned citizen group, ex-employee conspiring against his office