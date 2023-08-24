BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More heat to come, but looking ahead to more action in the tropics

A front pushing in next could bring rain and steer storms east
Early next week a front could slide south as the high pushes east allowing for better rain...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two big topics for the next week with excessive heat continuing and the tropics getting more active. The immediate concern remains the heat where we will still have triple digit temperatures for most of the region through the weekend. Keep up with the full heat precautions as the ridge of high pressure holds on through the weekend. There are some indications we see a shift in the high to the west towards the start of next week and a cold front head in our direction. We will not be looking at cold temperatures so to speak, but the front will provide a focus for showers and storms that would help take the edge off of the heat. In addition as we keep watch on a tropical wave expected to drift north across Central America into the Caribbean that front could take over as our protection against a possible developing tropical system. Currently the National Hurricane Center highlights the southeast Gulf for development as the wave heads north. If the steering currents continue to line up even if we do see a storm develop it would head towards Florida. We will be monitoring this closely and let you know as updates come more into focus.

