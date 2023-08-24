Officials: ‘Out of control’ fire reported near Pitkin

PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - A fire described as “out of control” has been reported near La. 113 and Ed Perkins Road.

Wildfire in Pitkin area, Vernon and Rapides parishes (Melissa Eaves | Courtesy of Today's Country 105.7)

Deputies from Rapides Parish and Vernon Parish sheriff’s offices are currently on scene, along with multiple fire departments and the U.S. Forestry Service, according to Tommy Carnline, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff.

Officials ask nearby residents to use caution and avoid these areas in order for responders to efficiently fight the fire.

This story is developing, and we will update as we get more information.

