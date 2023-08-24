BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

REPORT: LSU star Maason Smith suspended by NCAA, will miss Florida State game

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0)(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith in action. The star tackle is expected to miss the season opener against Florida State according to The Advocates Wilson Alexander.

The NCAA has suspended Smith due to receiving an improper benefit according to Wilson.

Smith, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL celebrating after a play in the season opener against the Seminoles.

WAFB-TV reached out to LSU officials, but they had no comment on the matter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

Latest News

Saturday at Provost Umphrey stadium in Beaumont, Texas. (Photo by Randy Bergeron/SLU Sports Into)
Southeastern defensive lineman Tyrik Mitchell named to Senior Bowl watchlist
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling
Lions open their 2023 season at Miss. St.
SLU Lions open season with No. 15 FCS ranking
Lions open their 2023 season at Miss. St.
SLU Lions open season with national ranking