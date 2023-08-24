‘A rock and a hard place’: Terrebonne council approves FEMA flood maps they disagree with

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Wednesday night’s vote to adopt new FEMA flood zone maps decided the fate of FEMA coverage for homeowners in Terrebonne Parish.

As the parish attorney explained, voting down the maps would allow FEMA to pull flood insurance coverage from the parish outright.

The maps passed with an 8 to 1 vote.

Still, several councilmembers say they do not appropriately reflect the flooding mitigation efforts the parish has made because the Corps didn’t build their levee system.

“If you would have told me this, I would have never dreamed about that,” said Miriam Meadows. She is looking to put down roots in Terrebonne Parish.

But with the new maps increasing the elevation needed to build new homes and make renovations that make up more than 50% of the home’s value.

It’s a change that could uproot Meadows’s plan.

“It may look like I have to go to something like an apartment, which I don’t want to do that because at some point you want to retire and have something that’s paid off,” Meadows said.

Parish President Gordon Dove says there have been significant changes to levee systems that aren’t recognized in FEMA’s maps. Even so, he says if the maps aren’t accepted, FEMA could pull insurance coverage for residents.

“They’re not giving credit to Morganza, with pumps and everything it’s a $1.4 billion infrastructure, because it wasn’t built by the Corps and the Corps didn’t certify our levees,” Dove said. “So, we’ve been fighting them.”

The parish faced two different nine-foot storm surges. When Rita hit in 2005, Dove says the surge flooded 11,000 home.

Pumps were installed and when Barry hit in 2019, Dove says 11 homes flooded.

“You can fight it without it having to be the law. It’s definitely something I think that’s worth a fight and definitely needs a fight whether the maps are accepted tonight or not,” Councilman Darrin Guidry told Fox 8.

Guidry is running for parish president. He was the one opposing vote on the matter. He says that the maps, as they are, do not reflect the way things are in the parish.

“It only makes sense if you have a 12- or 15-foot levee, the water is not going to come in until it gets to that height and then the storm is expected to pass before it fills up all of our secondary and drainage levees,” Darrin Guidry said. “That’s what we would like to see calculated. These maps are just wrong.”

When pressed by public comment to fight against the federal government, Councilman Dirk Guidry said, “Big Brother is sitting in Washington D.C. stronger than us, and we have to abide by what they say, whether we like it or not. This parish council has to pass this this evening.”

Though the council adopted the changes to keep flood coverage, they say the fight against FEMA will continue.

Our congressional delegation is fighting as hard as it is, the state of Louisiana is,” Dove said. “It’s really nobody’s fault excepts it a bureaucratic very, very disturbing red tape that we’re having to go through.”

Resources are available for residents now that new flood zones are in place. Those will be found on the parish’s website.

In addition to fighting these new flood maps, Terrebonne Parish has joined a lawsuit spearheaded by Attorney General Jeff Landry, hoping to release the parish from FEMA’s 2.0 rate increases.

That’s FEMA’s new methodology for flood risk and insurance premiums.

Council chairwoman Jessica Domangue says that is how the parish will fight the federal agency.

