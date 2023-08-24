Slidell shelter-in-place order lifted following ammonia leak at Thompson Packers

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A “shelter in place” order has been lifted after an ammonia leak at the Thompson Packers prompted an evacuation of the facility, St. Tammany officials say.

The facility has been evacuated and hospitals in the area have been notified.

BREAKING>>> AMMONIA LEAK at Thompson Meat Packers in Slidell near Carnation St. Residents within a one mile radius are urged to SHELTER IN PLACE. We have a @FOX8NOLA crew en route. — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) August 24, 2023

Residents in the area of Magnolia Street and Carnation Street, where the meat packing business is located, were advised Thursday (Aug. 24) morning to take shelter.

Viewers in the area told Fox 8 that there was a heavy smell in the area and that streets were blocked off by law enforcement.

Responders are still working the scene and people are still being advised to avoid the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.