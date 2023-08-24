BBB Accredited Business
Slidell shelter-in-place order lifted following ammonia leak at Thompson Packers

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A “shelter in place” order has been lifted after an ammonia leak at the Thompson Packers prompted an evacuation of the facility, St. Tammany officials say.

The facility has been evacuated and hospitals in the area have been notified.

Residents in the area of Magnolia Street and Carnation Street, where the meat packing business is located, were advised Thursday (Aug. 24) morning to take shelter.

Viewers in the area told Fox 8 that there was a heavy smell in the area and that streets were blocked off by law enforcement.

Responders are still working the scene and people are still being advised to avoid the area.

