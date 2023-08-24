Southeastern to host National Champion LSU in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - For the first time ever in school history, Southeastern will host a reigning National Champion when the Lady Tigers make the 50-minute drive east on I-12 for a non-conference matchup at the newly renamed Pride Roofing Center in Hammond, America.

It will also be the first time Kim Mulkey will coach a NCAA Div. I game in the same town where she won four state championships as the lead guard for Hammond High.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23) LSU announced their non-conference schedule and revealed that they will tip off in Hammond with the Lady Lions on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Also on the schedule, LSU will host NAIA National Champion Runners Up Loyola (of New Orleans) in Baton Rouge at the Pete Maravich Center for an exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

On Nov. 17, LSU will be heading into Hammond with a revamped starting five, featuring the transfer portal additions of guard Hailey Van Lith (Louisville) and Aneesah Morrow (DePaul) along with returning stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. The Lady Tigers also added Mikaylah Williams (Bossier City-Parkway HS), the No. 1 prep recruit in the nation.

Southeastern, the reigning Southland Conference Champions, are coming off their best season in program history. They finished last season 21-10 overall and earned their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed. They lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa 96-43.

Early last season, the Lady Lions lost to LSU 63-55 on Nov. 29 in Baton Rouge.

Southeastern is returning their leading scorer, former Ponchatoula High star Hailey Giaratano (12.5 ppg), for her senior season.

Like Mulkey, Guzzardo is a Hammond-area native. The Lady Lions have just had three straight winning seasons and have shown program growth every year since she took over the program in 2013-14.

Little Local History

3 Champions from Tangipahoa Parish this Year

A State Champion @PHS_WaveBBall

A Conference Champion @CoachAyla

A National Campion @KimMulkey



Great things happening and coming from Tangi!! pic.twitter.com/yUVSBEKjHM — Ayla Guzzardo (@CoachAyla) June 3, 2023

