Surprising factors used to make the drought monitor each week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are in the second driest year to date on record. That’s according to the rainfall count at New Orleans international since 1946. So, it’s no surprise that we’re in an extreme drought. But what else gets factored into the drought monitor may surprise you.

We have watched the drought monitor get worse all summer. With the very dry weather we’ve had, you’d only be partially right if you think the rainfall deficit is the sole reason for our drought status.

The drought monitor released on Thursday, August 24. (WVUE Fox 8)

Other factors considered are soil condition, vegetation health, streamflow - how well our rivers are doing. Even extreme temperatures - like we’ve seen recently - are factored into the drought monitor.

Julie Lesko is the Senior Hydrologist for the New Orleans/Baton Rouge National Weather Service office. She says the drought monitor is a great measure of how water is doing in sustaining our way of life.

“It really has to do with, how much water do we have available to use? Do we have enough for irrigation? Do we have enough for resources? {The drought monitor} takes into account also seasonable conditions because drier soil temperatures and drier conditions are normal for certain times of the year, whereas they’re not for others. So, it does weigh in the seasonal affect,” says Lesko.

It’ll take more than just a couple of good rains to get out of the drought. The impacts of too much or too little rain can have a lasting impact.

Lesko adds, “we have this delicate balance of water and climate and things like that so even if we get some rain that helps in the long term. I think one of the interesting facts is that how ground water gets restored can easily take 20 to 30 years to percolate all the way from the top of the soil to some base level... So it’s not just a surface-based thing. No pun intended but the water goes much deeper than I think people realize”.

The data for the drought monitor is collected every Tuesday morning for an every Thursday morning release.

