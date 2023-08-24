BBB Accredited Business
What’s the LSU-Florida State spread after Maason Smith suspension

LSU DT Maason Smith will miss the Florida State game due to an NCAA suspension.
LSU DT Maason Smith will miss the Florida State game due to an NCAA suspension.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday night, news broke that LSU star defensive lineman, Maason Smith, will miss the Florida State because of NCAA suspension.

Nola.com’s Wilson Alexander reported the Terrebonne High alum received an improper benefit. ESPN Radio’s Matt Moscona added to the story by pointing out the suspension was due to an autograph signing pre-NIL.

Smith is projected to be a Rd. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He can return for Week 2 against Grambling.

Losing Smith will hurt the LSU Tigers, but as of now, it has no bearing on the spread. Caesars Sportsbook still has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites over the Seminoles.

The game is in Orlando, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Another concern for the Tigers is the cornerback spot. This past Saturday at a scrimmage, Sage Ryan started with the 1′s at cornerback. The Lafayette native has never played the position before.

Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut received most of the work with the 1′s at corner opposite Zy Alexander. Florida State possesses two impressive receivers in Johnny Wilson and Louisiana native Keon Coleman.

