What’s the LSU-Florida State spread after Maason Smith suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday night, news broke that LSU star defensive lineman, Maason Smith, will miss the Florida State because of NCAA suspension.

Nola.com’s Wilson Alexander reported the Terrebonne High alum received an improper benefit. ESPN Radio’s Matt Moscona added to the story by pointing out the suspension was due to an autograph signing pre-NIL.

Smith is projected to be a Rd. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He can return for Week 2 against Grambling.

Losing Smith will hurt the LSU Tigers, but as of now, it has no bearing on the spread. Caesars Sportsbook still has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites over the Seminoles.

The game is in Orlando, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

LSU defense takes a major hit with the suspension of Maason Smith for the Florida State game. Talking the Tigers defensive line, and who’s possibly going to start at cornerback in #GarlandontheAvenue pic.twitter.com/MGemwhRN5Y — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2023

Another concern for the Tigers is the cornerback spot. This past Saturday at a scrimmage, Sage Ryan started with the 1′s at cornerback. The Lafayette native has never played the position before.

Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut received most of the work with the 1′s at corner opposite Zy Alexander. Florida State possesses two impressive receivers in Johnny Wilson and Louisiana native Keon Coleman.

For more betting news and line talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.