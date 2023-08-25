BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville, La.
Fire, chemical spill reported at refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Marathon Petroleum Company LLC)
Crews respond to fire at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with her missing doll
The Jesuit Blue Jays own back-to-back titles in cross country.
Jesuit cross country run a "perfect race" last season, focusing on a 3-peat this year