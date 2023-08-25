After Further Review: Saints latest roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints play one final preseason game before final cutdowns on Tuesday. That game against the Texans would likely solidify the last few spots. With that in mind, here is our latest roster projection.

Quarterback (3)

Derek Carr

Jameis Winston

Jake Haener

Despite recent chatter about WinsTon, the Saints keep three quarterbacks in this projection.

Running Back (4)

Alvin Kamara *

Jamaal Williams

Kendre Miller

Darrel Williams

Adam Prentice

Kamara doesn’t count against the roster for the first three weeks of the season, thus the Saints turn to veteran Darrel Williams to fill the third running back spot. Complicating things is the fact that he is dealing with a groin injury. Should that linger, the Saints could turn to Elliss Merriweather.

Wide Receiver (5)

Chris Olave

Michael Thomas

Rashid Shaheed

A.T. Perry

Keith Kirkwood

With each practice, it’s getting more and more difficult to leave Shaq Davis off the roster. A big finish to the preseason could certainly help him. For now, he’s an ideal practice squad candidate. Perry has looked like a different player since the preseason opener, while Kirkwood is a steady veteran.

Tight End (4)

Taysom Hill

Jimmy Graham

Juwan Johnson

Foster Moreau

With his medical episode behind him, Graham makes it onto the 53. Lukas Krull has grown but needs another year of practice squad development.

Offensive Line (9)

Ryan Ramczyk

Trevor Penning

James Hurst

Erik McCoy

Cesar Ruiz

Andrus Peat

Calvin Throckmorton

Nick Saldiveri

Landon Young

Concerns about offensive line depth is not unique to the Saints. Every team is dealing with it. It appears Hurst will start the season at left guard, and Peat will be the backup there.

Defensive Tackle (4)

Khalen Saunders

Nathan Shepherd

Bryan Bresee

Malcolm Roach

This group has come together nicely and looks to be an improvement over what they had there a season ago.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Payton Turner

Carl Granderson

Isaiah Foskey

Tanoh Kpassagnon

This group has been pretty steady throughout camp. Granderson appears to be ahead of Turner but both guys will play a ton.

Linebacker (6)

Pete Werner

DeMario Davis

Jaylon Smith

Zack Baun

D’Marco Jackson

Nephi Sewell

Keeping six linebackers in this projection based off the emergence of Smith, who bolsters the thinnest group on defense. Jackson has cooled off after a decent start to camp. Sewell gets the last spot.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

Alontae Taylor

Bradley Roby

Isaac Yiadom

Cornerback looks to be one of the strongest units on the team. Adebo looks to have won that cornerback competition with Taylor, but with Lattimore out the last few days, Taylor has received a lot of first team reps.

Yiadom is a veteran that remained consistent all camp. He closed out practice Friday with an interception.

Safety (5)

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye*

Jordan Howden

Ugo Amadi

Lonnie Johnson

J.T. Gray

This projection is tricky given the possible suspension of Maye, which we accounted for in this projection. With him not counting, we put Howden and Johnson on the final 53. Johnson has been steady while Howden has been getting first team reps as the dime safety. Amadi is more of a nickel but is listed in the safety category.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Blake Gillikin

Zach Wood

Lutz vs Grupe has been fantastic to watch. Grupe closed out practice with a 59-yard field goal that hit the cross bar and went through. The punter battle has been disappointing. Neither has done well. For this projection, we’re sticking with Gillikin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.