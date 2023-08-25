BBB Accredited Business
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.

Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, August 25, 2023

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

