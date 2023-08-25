Dillard University implements mask mandate with COVID numbers on the rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting Friday, Dillard University will have a campus-wide mask mandate in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

School officials sent students and faculty an email informing them of the decision.

The temporary mandate requires all students, faculty, staff and visitors across campus to wear masks indoors for the next two weeks while university leaders monitor the virus. That includes common areas of dorms.

The university said sponsors of all indoor events will be responsible for monitoring compliance.

Dillard University’s Chief Medical Officer said he’s not trying to police people; they want to protect them and get covid 19 numbers under control before they get out of control.

“It’s only going to be driven by the science and the numbers and that’s it. Not by emotion because a lot of times with COVID-19 it becomes political, it becomes emotional and as chief medical officer I don’t deal with those things,” said Dr. Corey Hebert, Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University.

Dr. Corey Hebert said students and faculty can access testing and masks on campus.

He said they see increased COVID-19 cases within the Dillard community as students return to campus nationwide.

The number of reported cases is within the single digits, but he says the virus spreads fast and he wants to get ahead of it before it gets out of control.

“Let’s be very clear. Do we think there’s going to be a lot of deaths from this covid spike? No. But what we do think, as scientists, what we do think is we know there’s going to be a lot of people that get it, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with long covid,” said Dr. Hebert.

Dr. Hebert said the school is trying to move more indoor activities outside in the evenings after the heat of the day.

He said this year they required students living in dorms to get the covid 19 booster, and they got some pushback for that but Hebert believes it’s in the campus community’s best interest.

“When we were looking at how we were going to start our year off we actually required covid 19 booster. The booster to live in the dorm because we really take this seriously. Dillard University had one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the entire region because we were hyper-vigilant about protecting our students,” said Dr. Hebert.

Lena Uddyback is a senior at Dillard University and the student government association president. She graduated from high school in 2020 and knows the implications of COVID all too well.

“We’re definitely more than happy to be in person and interacting with each other. If the other thing we have to do is just put on a mask, we’re definitely more than capable to do that,” said Lena Uddyback, Student Government Association President at Dillard University.

She’s never gotten Covid.

“Yeah, I don’t want it at all, and I don’t think any of our students want it either,” said Uddyback.

The university said the Dillard community is and will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, along with state, local and campus health experts.

Dr. Hebert said reported COVID cases in our region more than doubled in the last couple of weeks.

He said the numbers are concerning and believes other institutions will follow suit by implementing mask mandates.

