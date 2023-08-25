Jesuit cross country achieves “perfect race” last season, prepares for 3-peat this year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s extremely hard to happen. It’s almost statistically impossible. The five best runners in the state would all go to the same school,” said Jesuit cross country coach Cullen Doody.

A perfect race. That’s what Jesuit achieved at the state championships last season. Not only did they win a state crown, but did it in dominating fashion, with Blue Jay runners finishing first through fifth.

“It does start with having talented kids. It starts with kids buying in year round. We have a comprehensive program. Our best kids run year round. They sacrifice a lot. Our sleep, our nutrition, everything that we do is goes into be the best runner that we can. It’s not just an afternoon special. Where we come and run for 30 minutes, and that’s the only time we think about it. They live to run fast,” said Doody.

The Jays are back-to-back state champs, and now have a bullseye on their back.

“Our team last year, we were ranked second in the nation most of the year. For any sport, for any Louisiana team, that’s a pretty high ranking. We got great publicity for that. That’s just the nature of sports. People want to beat whoever is on top,” said Doody.

“Before Cullen came here, we were really not a big state competitor. It’s pretty awesome now to be two-time state champs. We’ll see what happens at state. I love competing with this team, cause he kind of wants us to push each other and we totally do that. Maybe a little too much at times,” said junior Leland Crawford.

Jesuit’s first competitive meet of the season comes next month, when they travel to Huntsville, Alabama.

“The first race is always super exciting. Like you said, you put in a lot of work. Once track ends, you start focusing on cross county. We take these kids to Flagstaff, Arizona for two weeks, a little training camp. It’s exciting to see what they’re going to do in a race setting, and every year is a new team,” said Doody.

