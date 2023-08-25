BBB Accredited Business
Massive brush fire west of Amite triggers multiagency response

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A massive brush fire west of Amite triggered a multiagency response Thursday (Aug. 24) evening.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection Dist. No. 1, the brush fire was up to 80 acres in size, threatening property near the Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish border.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large brush fire West of Amite on Hwy 16. We are asking that you avoid the area so that our brave firefighters can operate safely.

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 on Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Forestry, St. Helena Fire District for Hillsdale, Roseland Fire, and Independence Fire assisted on the scene.

Though there was initially concern about possible damage to homes, Tangipahoa responders say that no structures were damaged.

