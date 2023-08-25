New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A letter sent by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to New Orleans City Council on Monday, explaining her reasoning for vetoing an ordinance passed earlier this month to remove the Upper Pontalba apartment from her use, said it is “shameful” the city does not have access to a suite in the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

“It is shameful enough that a world-renowned city such as ours does not have a suite in the publicly owned Louisiana Superdome and Arena, both located in the City of New Orleans,” wrote Cantrell. “And to now remove the duly elected Mayor’s access to a City-owned apartment unit is not befitting a city of this status.”

Cantrell laments the “unserious” nature of the New Orleans City Council’s push to place the Pontalba apartment back into commerce, which it did with a 5 to 2 vote Thursday. The rare veto overrides Cantrell’s veto of the original ordinance passed earlier this month.

“The taxpayer time and energy devoted to this legislation is an unserious use of the City Council’s legislative powers, especially as the public made it clear to the Mayor at recent budget meetings held throughout the City, that prioritization be given to more important matters actually affecting the quality of life for our residents,” Cantrell writes.

The letter goes on to read that Cantrell’s usage of the apartment is consistent with usage of state-owned properties by “duly elected” officials, such as Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s usage of an apartment in the Lower Pontalba building.

The Lower Pontalba apartment is owned by the state.

“In my conversations with Lieutenant Governor, he does not utilize it,” said Council President J.P. Morrell. “Elected officials who visit the state, they use it.”

Governor John Bel Edwards does have a suite in the Superdome, but the facility is owned by the state.

“Elected officials should not seek office for perks. But, if you want a suite at the Superdome, you’re free to run for Governor,” Morrell said.

Mayor Cantrell did not waiver from her stance that it is to the benefit of all citizens that she have access to the Pontalba apartment, even after council voted to override her veto.

“No, the Mayor doesn’t believe she used the Pontalba in inappropriate ways based on what the French Market Corporation has in its lease and based on the use of other past mayors going back to the 1980s,” said Communications Director Gregory Joseph.

Fox 8 reached out to administrations of all former living mayors, all of which confirmed the Pontalba was not used as a residence for the mayors during their tenures.

“This is not a personal vendetta. This was a response to the Inspector General’s report where he stated that this was an opportunity for the city to make revenue, that the use of the apartment for personal purposes could violate the state statute and the Constitution,” Morrell said. “There has been ample opportunities for the mayor to make an argument as to how she uses it and how that conforms to any kind of public purpose. That has not been done.”

The original ordinance was passed after it was revealed that Cantrell hosted guests overnight in the Pontalba during Essence Festival weekend, after council passed an April ordinance prohibiting overnight stays.

“I think at this point, because the law is unambiguous, that if any mayor chose to continue to utilize it, it would be theft and malfeasance,” Morrell said.

The future usage of the apartment is now in the hands of the French Market Corporation, which has officially been directed by council to place the apartment into the rental market at fair market value.

